Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,619,000 after purchasing an additional 59,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 296,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 200,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDIV stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.62. 193,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,892. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $40.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.15.

