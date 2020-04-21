Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in BCE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BCE by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 276,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BCE by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 454,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.55.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,724. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.6267 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

