Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 153 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.85. 8,125,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,084,649. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $374.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

