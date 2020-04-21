Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 2,617 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 24.3% in the first quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 9,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25.6% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,364,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,311,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

