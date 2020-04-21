Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Cleveland Research upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

Dollar General stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.00. 1,919,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,872. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $183.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

