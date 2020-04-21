Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD traded down $4.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,854,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,991. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.68 and its 200-day moving average is $196.13. The company has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

