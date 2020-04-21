Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 469,848 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 326,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,969,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Oracle stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,355,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,810,102. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

