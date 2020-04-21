Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

NYSE DUK traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,143,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.24. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

