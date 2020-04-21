Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Decreases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,413 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $30,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,395 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $106.24. 2,304,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,479. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average of $90.62. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

