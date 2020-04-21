Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after buying an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,158,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,562,000 after buying an additional 129,405 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

UPS traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $101.20. 4,359,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,220,939. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.02. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.