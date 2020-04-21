Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $1.86 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.8% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $76.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,951,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,475. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

