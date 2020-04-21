Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.83.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $12.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.73. 1,781,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

