Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $736,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $189.36 per share, for a total transaction of $208,296.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,290,103.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.11, for a total transaction of $1,989,307.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,395.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,841 shares of company stock worth $65,113,742. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.76. 4,682,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,208,272. The company has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 813.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.04.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

