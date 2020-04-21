Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Increases Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $344.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,281. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.