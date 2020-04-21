Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Increases Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,942,000 after acquiring an additional 54,763 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $45.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.6721 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.13%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

