Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Invests $859,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,073,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,768,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,773,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,529,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,285 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,243 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,155,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,463,000 after acquiring an additional 750,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,201,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,118 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.15. 739,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,229. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

