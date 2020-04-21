Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 2,809 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,206 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NYSE CM traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $57.18. 881,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.86. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $1.0955 dividend. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

