Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 522 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after acquiring an additional 910,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after acquiring an additional 888,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,438,000 after acquiring an additional 226,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after acquiring an additional 111,832 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.60. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.04.

In other news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

