Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $754,296,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after buying an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 702.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after buying an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.26.

CAT traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,082,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,824. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

