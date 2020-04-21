Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Unilever by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.59. 2,591,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.57. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.95.

UL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

