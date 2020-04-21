Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,997,000 after purchasing an additional 457,879 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Schlumberger by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.04.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,262,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,359,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

