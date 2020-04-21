Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 243 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,897 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after purchasing an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $10.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.61. 34,854,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,075,602. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

