Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 346 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,388 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after purchasing an additional 534,010 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,195,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,639,000 after purchasing an additional 442,494 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI stock traded down $4.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.42. 1,883,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,621. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.25. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

