Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 658 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OHI traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.11. 2,413,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,422. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.94.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

