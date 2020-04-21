Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 94 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,949,311,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,974,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,036,000 after purchasing an additional 262,567 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,874,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,751,000 after purchasing an additional 29,240 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,805,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,806,000 after purchasing an additional 210,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,455,000 after purchasing an additional 168,152 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,530 shares of company stock valued at $23,990,466 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded down $8.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Argus boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

