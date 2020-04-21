Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 40,915,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,016,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.07%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

In related news, insider Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $193,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,714,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,868,519.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Insiders have bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ET. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

