KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KEY. CIBC reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered KeyCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.59.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. 15,867,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,285,172. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.