KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities restated their hold rating on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura Securities currently has a $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson cut KeyCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised KeyCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.59.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE KEY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. 15,867,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,285,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,096,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,157,000 after acquiring an additional 347,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,256,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,998,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.