Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Reduced by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN decreased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.72. 1,814,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.69. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

