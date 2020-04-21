Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:LGHEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:LGHEF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

LGHEF traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.50. 3,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $35.22.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling software as a service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce customers. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, customer, employee, and floor and table management, as well as accounting, workflows, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateways.

