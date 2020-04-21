Kirk Somers Sells 2,000 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $95,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,207.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Kirk Somers sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $89,140.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Kirk Somers sold 2,788 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $124,456.32.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Kirk Somers sold 5,562 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $554,308.92.

On Thursday, February 6th, Kirk Somers sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

Shares of Cardlytics stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.44. 613,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.54 and a beta of 2.53. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 502,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after acquiring an additional 342,660 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 16,488.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 314,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after buying an additional 274,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $15,179,000.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

