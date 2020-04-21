Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Buys Shares of 117,660 Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Bernstein Bank upgraded shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $24.63. 4,242,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,184. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion and a PE ratio of 17.22.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

