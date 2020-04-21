Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $7.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.28. 2,379,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.10. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,640 shares of company stock worth $77,430,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

