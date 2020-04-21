Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,453 shares during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C makes up 2.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.08% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 860,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,489. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $51.36.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

