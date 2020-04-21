Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $10.07 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,394 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 4.3% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $10,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.01. 436,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,995. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6292 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $293.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $272.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.24.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

