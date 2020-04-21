Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $2.66 Million Position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,367 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 32,621 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.21% of Yelp worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of YELP stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.99. 838,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.