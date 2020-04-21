Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $219,000 Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Perficient were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,693 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 384,141 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $7,809,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $1,466,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 40,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $1,742,174.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,793,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $245,569.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,655 shares of company stock worth $3,734,792 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PRFT traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 336,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,985. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Perficient’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut Perficient to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

