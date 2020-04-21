Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $6.41 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for approximately 2.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,793,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,561,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,151,000 after acquiring an additional 775,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,774,000 after acquiring an additional 407,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after acquiring an additional 333,008 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $153.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.