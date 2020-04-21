Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $7.22 Million Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 69,114 shares during the period. Innospec accounts for 3.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.42% of Innospec worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Innospec by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Innospec by 3,543.2% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Innospec by 538.7% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Innospec by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innospec stock traded up $2.38 on Monday, hitting $71.00. 142,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,365. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.36. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Innospec had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IOSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

