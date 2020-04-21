Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Lowers Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,184 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.72% of Heritage Insurance worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRTG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 92,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,024. The firm has a market cap of $322.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.19 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

