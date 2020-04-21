Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Lowers Stock Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,391 shares during the period. Brink’s makes up approximately 2.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. FMR LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,113,000 after purchasing an additional 557,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $48,432,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,355,000 after buying an additional 181,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 330,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 177,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 96,022 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

BCO traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.91. 485,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,866. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56 and a beta of 1.61. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 100.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ronald James Domanico acquired 2,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,205,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,227,228.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,615 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

