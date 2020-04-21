Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Makes New Investment in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,355,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,580 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 595,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 277,221 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,763,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 136,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 130,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Harris purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,841.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,594.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,650. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TAST traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $2.93. 995,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,907. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $397.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.76 million. Analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TAST shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

