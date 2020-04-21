Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Purchases New Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 184,846 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,000. eBay comprises about 2.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.68.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.64. 12,662,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,905,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

