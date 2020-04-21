Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.04.

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,080. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $160.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

