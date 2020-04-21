Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 34,264 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 3.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,955,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,778. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,809 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,315 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

