Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 1,782 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises 3.6% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.07% of Markel worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Markel by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Markel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Markel by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MKL. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Markel from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $693.00.

Shares of MKL traded down $26.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $927.82. 59,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,845. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $980.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,125.47. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 39.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,453,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

