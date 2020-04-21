Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 23,115 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,115 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics accounts for about 2.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.12.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.60. XPO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

