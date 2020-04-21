Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 2,907 Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. KAR Auction Services comprises approximately 1.6% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.25% of KAR Auction Services worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,619,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 11.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 77,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.13 million. Research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

In other news, SVP Charles S. Coleman bought 2,950 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $49,855.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hallett bought 59,255 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,224.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 128,355 shares of company stock worth $2,326,340 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.