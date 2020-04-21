Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 31,807 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,807 shares during the period. Stericycle comprises about 2.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 13,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,304,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,374,000 after buying an additional 81,832 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SRCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 556,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.26. Stericycle Inc has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

