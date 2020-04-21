Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 53,914 Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its position in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,914 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Spartan Motors were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Spartan Motors by 544.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPAR. ValuEngine raised Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

SPAR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.16. 177,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $459.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 1.52. Spartan Motors Inc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $20.70.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Spartan Motors had a positive return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $224,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

